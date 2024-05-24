The Carolina Hurricanes announced Friday that President and General Manager Don Waddell has resigned from his position with the organization.

The team added that Eric Tulsky has been named interim general manager, and a full search has begun for a permanent general manager.

“This morning, I spoke with Tom and informed him that I have come to the decision that now is the time for me to move to the next chapter of my career,” said Waddell in a statement. “I have loved my experiences in the Triangle over the past 10 years, and together with a strong team, on and off the ice, we have accomplished many great victories. I am grateful for the support I have received from so many loyal Caniacs.

"This organization is in strong, capable hands and well-positioned for the future.”

Waddell joined the Hurricanes as president on July 1, 2014 and oversaw team business operations for each of the last 10 seasons. He was then named the ninth general manager in franchise history on May 8, 2018, and Carolina won at least one round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs during each of his six seasons in charge of hockey operations

Tulsky has spent 10 seasons with the Hurricanes, originally joining the organization as a consultant in 2014, then becoming a hockey analyst in 2015. He was named manager of hockey analytics in 2017, before being promoted to vice president of hockey management and strategy in 2018.

Darren Yorke will support Tulsky with managerial duties while continuing in his role as assistant general manager.