Donnie Marshall, last surviving member of Canadiens' 50s dynasty, dies at 92

BOSTON — Donald (Donnie) Marshall, the last surviving member of the Montreal Canadiens dynasty that won five consecutive Stanley Cups from 1956-1960, has died. He was 92.

The Habs announced Marshall's passing Thursday, although the cause of death wasn't revealed.

Marshall made his NHL debut in 1951-52, playing one game with the Canadiens before permanently establishing himself with the team during the 1954-55 season.

The Montreal-born forward played 585 games for the Canadiens from 1951-1963, tallying 114 goals and 140 assists.

The five-foot-10, 160-pound Marshall also played for the New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs.

He recorded 265 goals and 324 assists over 1,176 NHL games before retiring after the 1971-72 season.

"The Canadiens extend their deepest condolences to Donnie's family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. He will always be remembered as one of the great champions in the history of the organization," the Canadiens said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.