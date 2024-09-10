Doug Armstrong isn't concerned with Canada's goaltending when it comes to next year's 4 Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The St. Louis Blues and Canada general manager tells TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun for The Athletic that the days of a generational goaltender are over.

“I understand why it’s a topic,” Armstrong said about Canada's goaltending options. “But my view of [NHL] goaltending is that the floor is closer to the ceiling now and closer than ever before. That’s why you don’t see a generational goalie that’s at the top of the league like [Martin] Brodeur was, or [Eddie] Belfour, or Patrick [Roy] or [Dominik] Hasek for a decade, you see players come in and go out every couple of years. That’s just because I think the floor is so high."

With the tournament set to begin on Feb. 12, Canada has already named its first six players - Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point, Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche duo Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar - and will not need to name any of its three goaltenders ahead of a Dec. 2 deadline.

“Whoever is playing the best closer to that tournament will probably get the nod,” Armstrong said of his goaltending options.

Among those up for selection include Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights, the Oilers' Stuart Skinner, Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues and Samuel Montembeault of the Montreal Canadiens.

The 2026 Olympics are set to kick-off on Feb. 6, 2026 in Italy.