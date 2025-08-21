While Canada may have only invited three goaltenders to the team's orientation camp, general manager Doug Armstrong said the competition for spots on the Olympic team remains open.

Jordan Binnington, Adin Hill and Sam Montembeault were the only netminders invited to the camp, which will take place next week in Calgary, after serving on Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Canada still has other options with Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson, Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings and two-time Stanley Cup finalist Stuart Skinner among them.

"It just didn't feel right bringing that large number of goalies to the camp, so we just went with the three, but I've talked to the other goalies and told them that it's an open competition to play well and make our decisions hard in January," Armstrong told OverDrive on TSN 1050 Toronto. "It's open competition for that goaltending position."

Binnington appears to be the favourite to start for Canada at Milano Cortina 2026 after backstopping the team to 4 Nations gold this past February. He went 2-2 while making all four starts at the tournament, posting a .907 save percentage and a 2.38 GAA. He was at his best in the championship game against the United States, allowing two goals on 33 shots in the 3-2 overtime win.

On the season with the St. Louis Blues, Binnington posted a 28-22-5 record with a .900 save percentage and a 2.69 GAA. He went 3-4 in the playoffs with .901 save percentage and a 2.53 GAA as the Blues fell just short of upsetting the Winnipeg Jets in the first round.

The United States named four goaltenders to their Olympic camp in 4 Nations returnees Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman, as well as Seattle Kraken netminder Joey Daccord.