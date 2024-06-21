Adam Jiricek - Defence
Team: HC Plzen (CZE)
Hometown: Plzen, CZE
Nationality: CZE
HT: 6-2 1/2 WT: 167 Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking Mid: 14 Final: 16
NHL Ranking Final: 4 ES
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2023-24
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Plzen
|19
|0
|1
|2
Craig Button's Analysis
"Competes hard. Wants to make a difference. Smart and plays game with requisite purpose. Takes on challenges."
Projection: No. 2/3 Two-Way D
Comparable: Jonas Brodin
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Defensive Play
|Puck Skills
|4/5
|4.5/5
|5/5
|4/5
|4/5