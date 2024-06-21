Adam Jiricek - Defence

Published

Team: HC Plzen (CZE)
Hometown: Plzen, CZE
Nationality: CZE
HT: 6-2 1/2  WT: 167   Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking  Mid: 14  Final: 16
NHL Ranking Final: 4 ES

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders 

 

STATS LINE

 
2023-24 GP G PTS PIM
Plzen 19 0 1 2
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Competes hard. Wants to make a difference. Smart and plays game with requisite purpose. Takes on challenges."

Projection: No. 2/3 Two-Way D
Comparable: Jonas Brodin

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Defensive Play Puck Skills
4/5 4.5/5 5/5 4/5 4/5
 

 