Adam Jiricek - Defence

Team: HC Plzen (CZE)

Hometown: Plzen, CZE

Nationality: CZE

HT: 6-2 1/2 WT: 167 Shoots: Right

TSN Ranking Mid: 14 Final: 16

NHL Ranking Final: 4 ES

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM Plzen 19 0 1 2

Craig Button's Analysis

"Competes hard. Wants to make a difference. Smart and plays game with requisite purpose. Takes on challenges."

Projection: No. 2/3 Two-Way D

Comparable: Jonas Brodin