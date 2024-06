Anton Silayev - Defence

Team: Nizhny Novgorod (SUI)

Hometown: Sarov, RUS

Nationality: RUS

HT: 6-7 WT: 211 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 2 Final: 4

NHL Ranking Final: 1 ES

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM Nizhny Novgorod 63 3 11 10

Craig Button's Analysis

"A behemoth defender who takes ice with his skating and physicality. Imposes himself. Defends hard."

Projection: 2/3 Defensive D

Comparable: K'Andre Miller