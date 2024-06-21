Artyom Levshunov - Defence

Published

Team: Michigan State (NCAA)
Hometown: Zhlobin, BLR
Nationality: BLR
HT: 6-1 3/4  WT: 205   Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking  Mid: 3  Final: 3
NHL Ranking Final: 2 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders 

 

STATS LINE

 
2023-24 GP G PTS PIM
Michigan State 38 9 35 44
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Controlled, smart, effective player in all areas. Steady, consistent and competitive. Big minutes."

Projection: Top Pair Two-Way D
Comparable: Moritz Seider

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey IQ Competitiveness Defensive Play Puck Skills
4.5/5 4.5/5 4.5/5 4/5 3.5/5
 

 