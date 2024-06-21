Artyom Levshunov - Defence

Team: Michigan State (NCAA)

Hometown: Zhlobin, BLR

Nationality: BLR

HT: 6-1 3/4 WT: 205 Shoots: Right

TSN Ranking Mid: 3 Final: 3

NHL Ranking Final: 2 NAS

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM Michigan State 38 9 35 44

Craig Button's Analysis

"Controlled, smart, effective player in all areas. Steady, consistent and competitive. Big minutes."

Projection: Top Pair Two-Way D

Comparable: Moritz Seider