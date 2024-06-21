Artyom Levshunov - Defence
Team: Michigan State (NCAA)
Hometown: Zhlobin, BLR
Nationality: BLR
HT: 6-1 3/4 WT: 205 Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking Mid: 3 Final: 3
NHL Ranking Final: 2 NAS
|2023-24
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Michigan State
|38
|9
|35
|44
Craig Button's Analysis
"Controlled, smart, effective player in all areas. Steady, consistent and competitive. Big minutes."
Projection: Top Pair Two-Way D
Comparable: Moritz Seider
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey IQ
|Competitiveness
|Defensive Play
|Puck Skills
|4.5/5
|4.5/5
|4.5/5
|4/5
|3.5/5