Beckett Sennecke - Right Wing

Team: Oshawa (OHL)

Hometown: Toronto, ON

Nationality: CAN

HT: 6-2 3/4 WT: 182 Shoots: Right

TSN Ranking Mid: 13 Final: 11

NHL Ranking Final: 19 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM Oshawa 63 27 68 67

Craig Button's Analysis

"Plays a straight ahead, attack type game with a hunger to get to the net and create some havoc and scoring chances."

Projection: First Line Offensive Winger

Comparable: Corey Perry