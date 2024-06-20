Beckett Sennecke - Right Wing

Team: Oshawa (OHL)
Hometown: Toronto, ON
Nationality: CAN
HT: 6-2 3/4  WT: 182   Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking  Mid: 13  Final: 11
NHL Ranking Final: 19 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders 

 

2023-24 GP G PTS PIM
Oshawa 63 27 68 67
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Plays a straight ahead, attack type game with a hunger to get to the net and create some havoc and scoring chances."

Projection: First Line Offensive Winger
Comparable: Corey Perry

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Offensive Play Shot
4/5 4.5/5 5/5 4/5 4/5
 

 

 