Beckett Sennecke - Right Wing
Published
Team: Oshawa (OHL)
Hometown: Toronto, ON
Nationality: CAN
HT: 6-2 3/4 WT: 182 Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking Mid: 13 Final: 11
NHL Ranking Final: 19 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2023-24
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Oshawa
|63
|27
|68
|67
Craig Button's Analysis
"Plays a straight ahead, attack type game with a hunger to get to the net and create some havoc and scoring chances."
Projection: First Line Offensive Winger
Comparable: Corey Perry
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Offensive Play
|Shot
|4/5
|4.5/5
|5/5
|4/5
|4/5