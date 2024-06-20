Berkly Catton - Centre

Team: Spokane (WHL)
Hometown: Saskatoon, SK
Nationality: CAN
HT: 5-10 1/4  WT: 175   Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking  Mid: 11  Final: 12
NHL Ranking Final: 8 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders 

 

STATS LINE

 
2023-24 GP G PTS PIM
Spokane 68 54 116 41
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Versatile. Sublime skill and smarts. Lineup flexibility. Doesn't get pushed out of his strengths. Two-way plus."

Projection: Second Line Two-Way C
Comparable: Sebastian Aho

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Offensive Play Shot
4/5 5/5 4.5/5 4.5/5 4/5
 

 

 