Berkly Catton - Centre
Team: Spokane (WHL)
Hometown: Saskatoon, SK
Nationality: CAN
HT: 5-10 1/4 WT: 175 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 11 Final: 12
NHL Ranking Final: 8 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2023-24
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Spokane
|68
|54
|116
|41
Craig Button's Analysis
"Versatile. Sublime skill and smarts. Lineup flexibility. Doesn't get pushed out of his strengths. Two-way plus."
Projection: Second Line Two-Way C
Comparable: Sebastian Aho
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Offensive Play
|Shot
|4/5
|5/5
|4.5/5
|4.5/5
|4/5