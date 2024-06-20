Berkly Catton - Centre

Team: Spokane (WHL)

Hometown: Saskatoon, SK

Nationality: CAN

HT: 5-10 1/4 WT: 175 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 11 Final: 12

NHL Ranking Final: 8 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM Spokane 68 54 116 41

Craig Button's Analysis

"Versatile. Sublime skill and smarts. Lineup flexibility. Doesn't get pushed out of his strengths. Two-way plus."

Projection: Second Line Two-Way C

Comparable: Sebastian Aho