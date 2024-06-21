Carter Yakemchuk - Defence

Team: Calgary (WHL)

Hometown: Fort McMurray, AB

Nationality: CAN

HT: 6-3 WT: 202 Shoots: Right

TSN Ranking Mid: 12 Final: 13

NHL Ranking Final: 11 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM Calgary 66 30 71 120

Craig Button's Analysis

"Big shot. Excellent offensive instincts. Plays on his toes. Looks to support offensive thrust. Confident with puck."

Projection: Top Pair Offensive D

Comparable: Evan Bouchard