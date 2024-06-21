Carter Yakemchuk - Defence

Team: Calgary (WHL)
Hometown: Fort McMurray, AB
Nationality: CAN
HT: 6-3  WT: 202   Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking  Mid: 12  Final: 13
NHL Ranking Final: 11 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders 

 

STATS LINE

 
2023-24 GP G PTS PIM
Calgary 66 30 71 120
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Big shot. Excellent offensive instincts. Plays on his toes. Looks to support offensive thrust. Confident with puck."

Projection: Top Pair Offensive D
Comparable: Evan Bouchard

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Defensive Play Puck Skills
4/5 4.5/5 4/5 4/5 4/5
 

 