Carter Yakemchuk - Defence
Published
Team: Calgary (WHL)
Hometown: Fort McMurray, AB
Nationality: CAN
HT: 6-3 WT: 202 Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking Mid: 12 Final: 13
NHL Ranking Final: 11 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2023-24
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Calgary
|66
|30
|71
|120
Craig Button's Analysis
"Big shot. Excellent offensive instincts. Plays on his toes. Looks to support offensive thrust. Confident with puck."
Projection: Top Pair Offensive D
Comparable: Evan Bouchard
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Defensive Play
|Puck Skills
|4/5
|4.5/5
|4/5
|4/5
|4/5