Cole Beaudoin - Centre

Team: Barrie (OHL)

Hometown: Kanata, ON

Nationality: CAN

HT: 6-2 WT: 210 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 30 Final: 23

NHL Ranking Final: 25 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM Barrie 67 28 62 27

Craig Button's Analysis

"Leans in hard on opponents. Asserts and makes you battle for everything you get. Prototypical playoff player."

Projection: Hard, heavy Third Line C

Comparable: Adam Lowry