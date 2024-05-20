Cole Beaudoin - Centre

Team: Barrie (OHL)
Hometown: Kanata, ON
Nationality: CAN
HT: 6-2  WT: 210   Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking  Mid: 30  Final: 23
NHL Ranking Final: 25 NAS

STATS LINE

 
2023-24 GP G PTS PIM
Barrie 67 28 62 27
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Leans in hard on opponents. Asserts and makes you battle for everything you get. Prototypical playoff player."

Projection: Hard, heavy Third Line C
Comparable: Adam Lowry

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey IQ Competitiveness Offensive Play Shot
3/5 4.5/5 5/5 3/5 3/5
 

 

 

