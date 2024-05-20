Cole Beaudoin - Centre
Team: Barrie (OHL)
Hometown: Kanata, ON
Nationality: CAN
HT: 6-2 WT: 210 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 30 Final: 23
NHL Ranking Final: 25 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2023-24
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Barrie
|67
|28
|62
|27
Craig Button's Analysis
"Leans in hard on opponents. Asserts and makes you battle for everything you get. Prototypical playoff player."
Projection: Hard, heavy Third Line C
Comparable: Adam Lowry
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey IQ
|Competitiveness
|Offensive Play
|Shot
|3/5
|4.5/5
|5/5
|3/5
|3/5