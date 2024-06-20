Cole Eiserman - Left Wing

Team: USA NTDP (USHL)

Hometown: Newburyport, MA

Nationality: USA

HT: 5-11 3/4 WT: 197 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 4 Final: 14

NHL Ranking Final: 12 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM USA NTDP 57 58 89 34

Craig Button's Analysis

"Best goal scorer in draft. Hungry, hard, determined scorer. Knows how and when to get open. Pounds the puck."

Projection: Elite Scoring Winger

Comparable: Filip Forsberg