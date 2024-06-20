Cole Eiserman - Left Wing
Team: USA NTDP (USHL)
Hometown: Newburyport, MA
Nationality: USA
HT: 5-11 3/4 WT: 197 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 4 Final: 14
NHL Ranking Final: 12 NAS
STATS LINE
|2023-24
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|USA NTDP
|57
|58
|89
|34
Craig Button's Analysis
"Best goal scorer in draft. Hungry, hard, determined scorer. Knows how and when to get open. Pounds the puck."
Projection: Elite Scoring Winger
Comparable: Filip Forsberg
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Offensive Play
|Shot
|4.5/5
|3.5/5
|4.5/5
|4.5/5
|4.5/5