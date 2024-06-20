Cole Eiserman - Left Wing

Team: USA NTDP (USHL)
Hometown: Newburyport, MA
Nationality: USA
HT: 5-11 3/4  WT: 197   Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking  Mid: 4  Final: 14
NHL Ranking Final: 12 NAS

STATS LINE

 
2023-24 GP G PTS PIM
USA NTDP 57 58 89 34
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Best goal scorer in draft. Hungry, hard, determined scorer. Knows how and when to get open. Pounds the puck."

Projection: Elite Scoring Winger
Comparable: Filip Forsberg

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Offensive Play Shot
4.5/5 3.5/5 4.5/5 4.5/5 4.5/5
 

 

 