Dominik Badinka - Defence

Published

Team: Malmo (SHL)
Hometown: Chomutov, CZE
Nationality: CZE
HT: 6-2 3/4  WT: 185   Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking  Mid: 42  Final: 29
NHL Ranking Final: 14 ES

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders 

 

STATS LINE

 
2023-24 GP G PTS PIM
Malmo 33 1 4 6
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Has offensive ability, but projects as a good two-way defender who will be reliable in all areas of the game."

Projection: Second Pair, Two-Way D
Comparable: Justin Schultz

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Defensive Play Puck Skills
4/5 4/5 3.5/5 3/5 3/5
 

 