Dominik Badinka - Defence
Published
Team: Malmo (SHL)
Hometown: Chomutov, CZE
Nationality: CZE
HT: 6-2 3/4 WT: 185 Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking Mid: 42 Final: 29
NHL Ranking Final: 14 ES
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2023-24
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Malmo
|33
|1
|4
|6
Craig Button's Analysis
"Has offensive ability, but projects as a good two-way defender who will be reliable in all areas of the game."
Projection: Second Pair, Two-Way D
Comparable: Justin Schultz
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Defensive Play
|Puck Skills
|4/5
|4/5
|3.5/5
|3/5
|3/5