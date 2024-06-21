Dominik Badinka - Defence

Team: Malmo (SHL)

Hometown: Chomutov, CZE

Nationality: CZE

HT: 6-2 3/4 WT: 185 Shoots: Right

TSN Ranking Mid: 42 Final: 29

NHL Ranking Final: 14 ES

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM Malmo 33 1 4 6

Craig Button's Analysis

"Has offensive ability, but projects as a good two-way defender who will be reliable in all areas of the game."

Projection: Second Pair, Two-Way D

Comparable: Justin Schultz