E.J. Emery - Defence
Published
Team: USA NTDP (USHL)
Hometown: Surrey, BC
Nationality: USA
HT: 6-3 1/4 WT: 183 Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking Mid: 39 Final: 27
NHL Ranking Final: 39 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2023-24
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|USA NTDP
|61
|0
|16
|61
Craig Button's Analysis
"Excellent skater and uses it to close plays defensively, beat pressure and get the puck moving out of the DZ. Territorial. Hard to Beat 1-1."
Projection: Top 3 Defensive D
Comparable: Jaccob Slavin
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Defensive Play
|Puck Skills
|4.5/5
|4.5/5
|5/5
|4/5
|2.5/5