E.J. Emery - Defence

Team: USA NTDP (USHL)
Hometown: Surrey, BC
Nationality: USA
HT: 6-3 1/4  WT: 183   Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking  Mid: 39  Final: 27
NHL Ranking Final: 39 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders 

 

STATS LINE

 
2023-24 GP G PTS PIM
USA NTDP 61 0 16 61
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Excellent skater and uses it to close plays defensively, beat pressure and get the puck moving out of the DZ. Territorial. Hard to Beat 1-1."

Projection: Top 3 Defensive D
Comparable: Jaccob Slavin

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Defensive Play Puck Skills
4.5/5 4.5/5 5/5 4/5 2.5/5
 

 