E.J. Emery - Defence

Team: USA NTDP (USHL)

Hometown: Surrey, BC

Nationality: USA

HT: 6-3 1/4 WT: 183 Shoots: Right

TSN Ranking Mid: 39 Final: 27

NHL Ranking Final: 39 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM USA NTDP 61 0 16 61

Craig Button's Analysis

"Excellent skater and uses it to close plays defensively, beat pressure and get the puck moving out of the DZ. Territorial. Hard to Beat 1-1."

Projection: Top 3 Defensive D

Comparable: Jaccob Slavin