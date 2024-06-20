Emil Hemming - Right Wing
Team: TPS Turku (SM Liiga)
Hometown: Vaasa, FIN
Nationality: FIN
HT: 6-1 1/4 WT: 205 Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking Mid: 15 Final: 26
NHL Ranking Final: 6 ES
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2023-24
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Turku
|40
|7
|11
|0
Craig Button's Analysis
"Good skills with offensive ability. Benefits from a playmaker who can get the puck to him on the move. Attacks."
Projection: Second Line Offensive Winger
Comparable: Troy Terry
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey IQ
|Competitiveness
|Scoring Touch
|Shot
|4/5
|4/5
|3.5/5
|3.5/5
|4/5