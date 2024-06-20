Emil Hemming - Right Wing

Team: TPS Turku (SM Liiga)

Hometown: Vaasa, FIN

Nationality: FIN

HT: 6-1 1/4 WT: 205 Shoots: Right

TSN Ranking Mid: 15 Final: 26

NHL Ranking Final: 6 ES

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM Turku 40 7 11 0

Craig Button's Analysis

"Good skills with offensive ability. Benefits from a playmaker who can get the puck to him on the move. Attacks."

Projection: Second Line Offensive Winger

Comparable: Troy Terry