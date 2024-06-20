Emil Hemming - Right Wing

Team: TPS Turku (SM Liiga)
Hometown: Vaasa, FIN
Nationality: FIN
HT: 6-1 1/4  WT: 205   Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking  Mid: 15  Final: 26
NHL Ranking Final: 6 ES

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders 

 

STATS LINE

 
2023-24 GP G PTS PIM
Turku 40 7 11 0
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Good skills with offensive ability. Benefits from a playmaker who can get the puck to him on the move. Attacks."

Projection: Second Line Offensive Winger
Comparable: Troy Terry

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey IQ Competitiveness Scoring Touch Shot
4/5 4/5 3.5/5 3.5/5 4/5
 

 

 