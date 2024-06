Igor Chernyshov - Left Wing

Team: Moskva (MHL)

Hometown: Penza, RUS

Nationality: RUS

HT: 6-2 3/4 WT: 204 Shoots: Right

TSN Ranking Mid: 18 Final: 21

NHL Ranking Final: 9 ES

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM Moskva 22 13 28 18

Craig Button's Analysis

"Very good offensive instincts with good pucks skills and a ready release. Has a determination to score and not be denied."

Projection: Second Line Scoring Winger

Comparable: JJ Peterka