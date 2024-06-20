Ivan Demidov - Left Wing
Team: Sr. Petersburg (MHL)
Hometown: Sergiyev Posad, RUS
Nationality: RUS
HT: 6-0 1/2 WT: 192 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 6 Final: 2
NHL Ranking Final: 2 ES
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2023-24
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|St. Petersburg
|30
|23
|60
|20
Craig Button's Analysis
"Mercurial talent who can dictate the offence in multiple ways. Elite offensive ability."
Projection: Star Scoring Winger
Comparable: Nikita Kucherov
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Offensive Play
|Shot
|4/5
|5/5
|4.5/5
|4.5/5
|4/5