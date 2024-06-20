SCOREBOARD

Ivan Demidov - Left Wing

Team: Sr. Petersburg (MHL)
Hometown: Sergiyev Posad, RUS
Nationality: RUS
HT: 6-0 1/2  WT: 192   Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking  Mid: 6  Final: 2
NHL Ranking Final: 2 ES

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders 

 

STATS LINE

 
2023-24 GP G PTS PIM
St. Petersburg 30 23 60 20
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Mercurial talent who can dictate the offence in multiple ways. Elite offensive ability."

Projection: Star Scoring Winger
Comparable: Nikita Kucherov

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Offensive Play Shot
4/5 5/5 4.5/5 4.5/5 4/5
 

 

 