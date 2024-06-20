Ivan Demidov - Left Wing

Team: Sr. Petersburg (MHL)

Hometown: Sergiyev Posad, RUS

Nationality: RUS

HT: 6-0 1/2 WT: 192 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 6 Final: 2

NHL Ranking Final: 2 ES

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM St. Petersburg 30 23 60 20

Craig Button's Analysis

"Mercurial talent who can dictate the offence in multiple ways. Elite offensive ability."

Projection: Star Scoring Winger

Comparable: Nikita Kucherov