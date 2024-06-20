Konsta Helenius - Centre

Team: Jukurit (SM Liiga)

Hometown: Ylojarvi, FIN

Nationality: FIN

HT: 5-11 WT: 189 Shoots: Right

TSN Ranking Mid: 8 Final: 9

NHL Ranking Final: 3 ES

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM Jukurit 51 14 36 10

Craig Button's Analysis

"The proverbial 200-foot centre. All areas all the time and makes everybody around him better. Skilled."

Projection: No. 1 Two-Way C

Comparable: Brayden Point