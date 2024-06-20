Konsta Helenius - Centre
Published
Team: Jukurit (SM Liiga)
Hometown: Ylojarvi, FIN
Nationality: FIN
HT: 5-11 WT: 189 Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking Mid: 8 Final: 9
NHL Ranking Final: 3 ES
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2023-24
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Jukurit
|51
|14
|36
|10
Craig Button's Analysis
"The proverbial 200-foot centre. All areas all the time and makes everybody around him better. Skilled."
Projection: No. 1 Two-Way C
Comparable: Brayden Point
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Offensive Play
|Shot
|4/5
|5/5
|4.5/5
|4.5/5
|4/5