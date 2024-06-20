Konsta Helenius - Centre

Team: Jukurit (SM Liiga)
Hometown: Ylojarvi, FIN
Nationality: FIN
HT: 5-11  WT: 189   Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking  Mid: 8  Final: 9
NHL Ranking Final: 3 ES

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders 

 

STATS LINE

 
2023-24 GP G PTS PIM
Jukurit 51 14 36 10
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"The proverbial 200-foot centre. All areas all the time and makes everybody around him better. Skilled."

Projection: No. 1 Two-Way C
Comparable: Brayden Point

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Offensive Play Shot
4/5 5/5 4.5/5 4.5/5 4/5
 

 

 