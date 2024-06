Liam Greentree - Right Wing

Team: Windsor (OHL)

Hometown: Oshawa, ON

Nationality: CAN

HT: 6-2 1/2 WT: 215 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 17 Final: 18

NHL Ranking Final: 14 NAS

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM Windsor 64 36 90 33

Craig Button's Analysis

"Leans on opponents to get advantages. Offensive instincts and awareness very good. Plays inside hockey and to net."

Projection: Second Line Heavy Winger

Comparable: Brock Nelson