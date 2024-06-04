Michael Brandsegg-Nygard - Right Wing

Team: Mora (SWE J20)
Hometown: Oslo, NOR
Nationality: NOR
HT: 6-0 3/4  WT: 207   Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking  Mid: 20  Final: 17
NHL Ranking Final: 5 ES

STATS LINE

 
2023-24 GP G PTS PIM
Mora 41 8 18 19
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"In the competitive battles everywhere. Creates advantages for his team. Hard on the boards, to the net and on the puck."

Projection: Second Line Two Way Wing
Comparable: Bryan Rust

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Offensive Play Shot
4/5 4.5/5 5/5 3.5/5 3/5
 

 

 