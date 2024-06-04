Michael Brandsegg-Nygard - Right Wing
Published
Team: Mora (SWE J20)
Hometown: Oslo, NOR
Nationality: NOR
HT: 6-0 3/4 WT: 207 Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking Mid: 20 Final: 17
NHL Ranking Final: 5 ES
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2023-24
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Mora
|41
|8
|18
|19
Craig Button's Analysis
"In the competitive battles everywhere. Creates advantages for his team. Hard on the boards, to the net and on the puck."
Projection: Second Line Two Way Wing
Comparable: Bryan Rust
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Offensive Play
|Shot
|4/5
|4.5/5
|5/5
|3.5/5
|3/5