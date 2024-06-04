Michael Brandsegg-Nygard - Right Wing

Team: Mora (SWE J20)

Hometown: Oslo, NOR

Nationality: NOR

HT: 6-0 3/4 WT: 207 Shoots: Right

TSN Ranking Mid: 20 Final: 17

NHL Ranking Final: 5 ES

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM Mora 41 8 18 19

Craig Button's Analysis

"In the competitive battles everywhere. Creates advantages for his team. Hard on the boards, to the net and on the puck."

Projection: Second Line Two Way Wing

Comparable: Bryan Rust