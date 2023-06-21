Samuel Honzek - Left Wing

Team: Vancouver (WHL)

Hometown: Trencin, SVK

Nationality: SVK

HT: 6-3 1/4 WT: 195 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 19 Final: 17

NHL Ranking Final: 9 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2022-23 GP G PTS PIM Vancouver 43 23 56 16

Craig Button's Analysis

"Smart offensive winger who is equally adept making or finishing a play. Asserts himself with his size with respect to earning and keeping his space and creates chances by doing so."

Projection: Top 2 Line Two-Way Winger

Comparable: Brock Nelson