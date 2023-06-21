Samuel Honzek - Left Wing
Samuel Honzek - The Canadian Press
Team: Vancouver (WHL)
Hometown: Trencin, SVK
Nationality: SVK
HT: 6-3 1/4 WT: 195 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 19 Final: 17
NHL Ranking Final: 9 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2022-23
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Vancouver
|43
|23
|56
|16
Craig Button's Analysis
"Smart offensive winger who is equally adept making or finishing a play. Asserts himself with his size with respect to earning and keeping his space and creates chances by doing so."
Projection: Top 2 Line Two-Way Winger
Comparable: Brock Nelson
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey IQ
|Competitiveness
|Scoring Touch
|Shot
|4/5
|4.5/5
|4.5/5
|4/5
|3.5/5