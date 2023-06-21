Samuel Honzek - Left Wing

Samuel Honzek Samuel Honzek - The Canadian Press
Published

Team: Vancouver (WHL)
Hometown: Trencin, SVK
Nationality: SVK
HT: 6-3 1/4  WT: 195   Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking  Mid: 19  Final: 17
NHL Ranking Final: 9 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders 

 

STATS LINE

 
2022-23 GP G PTS PIM
Vancouver 43 23 56 16
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Smart offensive winger who is equally adept making or finishing a play. Asserts himself with his size with respect to earning and keeping his space and creates chances by doing so."

Projection: Top 2 Line Two-Way Winger
Comparable: Brock Nelson

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey IQ Competitiveness Scoring Touch Shot
4/5 4.5/5 4.5/5 4/5 3.5/5
 

 

 