Stian Solberg - Defence

Team: Valerenga (NOR)

Hometown: Oslo, NOR

Nationality: NOR

HT: 6-1 1/2 WT: 205 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 45 Final: 20

NHL Ranking Final: 20 ES

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM Valerenga 42 5 15 47

Craig Button's Analysis

"Physical and territorial. Doesn't cede space. Jumps into the play offensively. Very good skater who uses it to his advantage."

Projection: No. 2/3 D

Comparable: Brayden McNabb