Terik Parascak - Right Wing

Team: Prince George (WHL)

Hometown: Lethbridge, AB

Nationality: CAN

HT: 5-11 3/4 WT: 179 Shoots: Right

TSN Ranking Mid: 27 Final: 25

NHL Ranking Final: 15 NAS

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM Prince George 68 43 105 41

Craig Button's Analysis

"Can do it all. Offensively at 5-on-5, PP and in tough spots. Kills penalties. Solid defensively. Impacts games in multiple ways."

Projection: Top 2 Line Two-Way Wing

Comparable: Seth Jarvis