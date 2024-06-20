Terik Parascak - Right Wing
Team: Prince George (WHL)
Hometown: Lethbridge, AB
Nationality: CAN
HT: 5-11 3/4 WT: 179 Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking Mid: 27 Final: 25
NHL Ranking Final: 15 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2023-24
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Prince George
|68
|43
|105
|41
Craig Button's Analysis
"Can do it all. Offensively at 5-on-5, PP and in tough spots. Kills penalties. Solid defensively. Impacts games in multiple ways."
Projection: Top 2 Line Two-Way Wing
Comparable: Seth Jarvis
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Offensive Play
|Shot
|4/5
|5/5
|4.5/5
|4.5/5
|4/5