Terik Parascak - Right Wing

Team: Prince George (WHL)
Hometown: Lethbridge, AB
Nationality: CAN
HT: 5-11 3/4  WT: 179   Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking  Mid: 27  Final: 25
NHL Ranking Final: 15 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders 

 

STATS LINE

 
2023-24 GP G PTS PIM
Prince George 68 43 105 41
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Can do it all. Offensively at 5-on-5, PP and in tough spots. Kills penalties. Solid defensively. Impacts games in multiple ways."

Projection: Top 2 Line Two-Way Wing
Comparable: Seth Jarvis

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Offensive Play Shot
4/5 5/5 4.5/5 4.5/5 4/5
 

 

 