Tij Iginla - Left Wing

Team: Kelowna (WHL)
Hometown: Lake Country, BC
Nationality: CAN
HT: 6-0  WT: 191   Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking  Mid: 16  Final: 10
NHL Ranking Final: 9 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders 

 

STATS LINE

 
2023-24 GP G PTS PIM
Kelowna 64 47 84 35
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Any way you want to play. Drive, determination, skill and a sense of the game in whatever is needed."

Projection: No. 1 Force Winger
Comparable: Gabriel Landeskog

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Offensive Play Shot
4/5 5/5 5/5 4.5/5 4/5
 

 

 