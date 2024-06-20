Tij Iginla - Left Wing

Team: Kelowna (WHL)

Hometown: Lake Country, BC

Nationality: CAN

HT: 6-0 WT: 191 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 16 Final: 10

NHL Ranking Final: 9 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM Kelowna 64 47 84 35

Craig Button's Analysis

"Any way you want to play. Drive, determination, skill and a sense of the game in whatever is needed."

Projection: No. 1 Force Winger

Comparable: Gabriel Landeskog