Tij Iginla - Left Wing
Team: Kelowna (WHL)
Hometown: Lake Country, BC
Nationality: CAN
HT: 6-0 WT: 191 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 16 Final: 10
NHL Ranking Final: 9 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2023-24
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Kelowna
|64
|47
|84
|35
Craig Button's Analysis
"Any way you want to play. Drive, determination, skill and a sense of the game in whatever is needed."
Projection: No. 1 Force Winger
Comparable: Gabriel Landeskog
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Offensive Play
|Shot
|4/5
|5/5
|5/5
|4.5/5
|4/5