Trevor Connelly - Left Wing
Team: Tri-City (USHL)
Hometown: Tustin, CA
Nationality: USA
HT: 6-0 3/4 WT: 160 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 11 Final: 15
NHL Ranking Final: 6 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2023-24
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Tri-City
|52
|31
|78
|88
Craig Button's Analysis
"May be weighted towards playmaking, but has sneaky goal scoring ability. Confident and assured with puck."
Projection: Second Line Playmaking Winger
Comparable: Pavel Buchnevich
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Offensive Play
|Shot
|4/5
|4.5/5
|4/5
|4/5
|3.5/5