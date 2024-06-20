Trevor Connelly - Left Wing

Team: Tri-City (USHL)

Hometown: Tustin, CA

Nationality: USA

HT: 6-0 3/4 WT: 160 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 11 Final: 15

NHL Ranking Final: 6 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM Tri-City 52 31 78 88

Craig Button's Analysis

"May be weighted towards playmaking, but has sneaky goal scoring ability. Confident and assured with puck."

Projection: Second Line Playmaking Winger

Comparable: Pavel Buchnevich