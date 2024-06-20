Trevor Connelly - Left Wing

Team: Tri-City (USHL)
Hometown: Tustin, CA
Nationality: USA
HT: 6-0 3/4  WT: 160   Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking  Mid: 11  Final: 15
NHL Ranking Final: 6 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders 

 

STATS LINE

 
2023-24 GP G PTS PIM
Tri-City 52 31 78 88
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"May be weighted towards playmaking, but has sneaky goal scoring ability. Confident and assured with puck."

Projection: Second Line Playmaking Winger
Comparable: Pavel Buchnevich

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Offensive Play Shot
4/5 4.5/5 4/5 4/5 3.5/5
 

 

 