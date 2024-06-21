Zayne Parekh - Defence
Published
Team: Saginaw (OHL)
Hometown: Nobleton, ON
Nationality: CAN
HT: 6-0 1/4 WT: 178 Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking Mid: 9 Final: 8
NHL Ranking Final: 5 NAS
STATS LINE
|2023-24
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Saginaw
|66
|33
|96
|64
Craig Button's Analysis
"An offensive wizard. Great vision and capable of making the play or finishing the play. Makes it look easy."
Projection: No. 1 Offensive D
Comparable: Erik Karlsson
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Defensive Play
|Puck Skills
|4.5/5
|5/5
|4/5
|3.5/5
|4.5/5