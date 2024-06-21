Zayne Parekh - Defence

Team: Saginaw (OHL)
Hometown: Nobleton, ON
Nationality: CAN
HT: 6-0 1/4  WT: 178   Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking  Mid: 9  Final: 8
NHL Ranking Final: 5 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders 

 

STATS LINE

 
2023-24 GP G PTS PIM
Saginaw 66 33 96 64
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"An offensive wizard. Great vision and capable of making the play or finishing the play. Makes it look easy."

Projection: No. 1 Offensive D
Comparable: Erik Karlsson

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Defensive Play Puck Skills
4.5/5 5/5 4/5 3.5/5 4.5/5
 

 