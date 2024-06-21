Zayne Parekh - Defence

Team: Saginaw (OHL)

Hometown: Nobleton, ON

Nationality: CAN

HT: 6-0 1/4 WT: 178 Shoots: Right

TSN Ranking Mid: 9 Final: 8

NHL Ranking Final: 5 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM Saginaw 66 33 96 64

Craig Button's Analysis

"An offensive wizard. Great vision and capable of making the play or finishing the play. Makes it look easy."

Projection: No. 1 Offensive D

Comparable: Erik Karlsson