Zeev Buium - Defence

Team: Denver (NCAA)

Hometown: Laguna Niguel, CA

Nationality: USA

HT: 6-0 WT: 186 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 13 Final: 7

NHL Ranking Final: 4 NAS

STATS LINE 2023-24 GP G PTS PIM Denver 42 11 50 20

Craig Button's Analysis

"Capable of controlling the game. Superb skater in all regards. Outstanding sense and feel. Hard to deter."

Projection: Elite Skating Top Pair D

Comparable: Scott Niedermayer