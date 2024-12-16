Draisaitl, MacKinnon, Ullmark named NHL three stars of the week

NEW YORK — Edmonton centre Leon Draisaitl, Colorado centre Nathan MacKinnon and Ottawa goaltender Linus Ullmark have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Draisaitl had nine points (three goals, six assists) as the Oilers won three games, extending their overall winning streak to five and moving into third place in the Pacific Division.

Two of the German star's three goals were game-winners. He led the league with 22 goals heading into Monday's action.

MacKinnon factored on nine of Colorado’s 12 total goals (four goals, five assists) in three games last week. The reigning league MVP led the NHL with 50 points heading into Monday.

Ullmark stopped 88 of the 91 shots he faced, going 3-0-0 with a 0.99 goals-against average, .967 save percentage and one shutout to lift the Senators to a perfect week and into the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2024.