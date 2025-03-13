OTTAWA - Drake Batherson ended a 10-game scoreless drought with a pair of goals and picked up an assist in the Ottawa Senators' 6-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Shane Pinto, Tyler Kleven, Ridley Greig and Claude Giroux, into an empty net, also scored for Ottawa (35-25-5), winners of their last five.

Linus Ullmark didn’t get off to a great start for Ottawa allowing three goals on eight shots, but made a number of huge saves afterwards to keep the Bruins at bay. He finished with 22 saves.

Casey Mittlestadt, David Pastrnak and Marat Khusnutdinov scored as Boston (30-29-8) ended a two-game win streak.

Jeremy Swayman was chased from the Bruins net after allowing four goals on 15 shots through the first 20 minutes. Joonas Korpisalo allowed one goal on 15 shots in relief.

The win allowed the Senators to solidify their hold on the first wild-card in the Eastern Conference. Ottawa has a five-point lead over the Columbus Blue Jackets, who hold the second wild-card.

With an assist on Batherson’s first goal Brady Tkachuk extended his point streak to eight games (7G, 2A), while newcomer Dylan Cozens has points (2G, 2A) in his first four games with the Senators.

Takeaways

Senators: Ottawa dominated play in the first and took advantage of its opportunities.

Bruins: A poor start by the Bruins proved to be too much to overcome.

Key moment

Ullmark made an impressive diving save on Mason Lohrei late in the second, stopping a sure goal.

Key stat

Thursday’s game marked Travis Green’s 400th as an NHL head coach.

Up next

Senators: Ottawa heads to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Boston: The Bruins will host the Tampa Bay Lightning, also on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.