OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored a natural hat trick Wednesday to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

The 26-year-old’s first of the night was his 100th career goal.

Ottawa (13-13-2) dominated the game from the start and capitalized on its opportunities.

The Senators closed out its four-game homestand with a 3-1-0 record.

The Ducks (10-13-4) have lost four in a row and their first on the road in regulation since Oct. 31.

Noah Gregor opened the scoring for the Senators at 2:55 scoring on their first shot of the game.

The Senators then capitalized on a lengthy two-man advantage when Batherson scored his first. The puck disappeared under a sprawling John Gibson, who made 29 saves. It was declared a goal upon review.

Batherson made it 3-0 with his second power-play goal of the night and completed the hat trick midway through the second.

He also picked up an assist on Brady Tkachuk’s power-play goal to make it 5-0.

Cutter Gauthier spoiled Linus Ullmark’s shutout bid with his fourth of the season. Ullmark faced 31 shots.

Leo Carlsson returned to the Ducks lineup after missing six games.

Takeaways

Senators: Special teams were the difference for Ottawa going 3-for-5 on the power play and going a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Ducks: By the time Anaheim found their game legs, the Ducks trailed 3-0.

Key moment

Already killing a holding penalty, the Ducks took a delay of game minor to give Ottawa a two-man advantage for almost two minutes. The Senators capitalized for a 2-0 lead.

Key stat

The Ducks have struggled at home (5-9-1), but coming into the game were 4-0-2 in their last six on the road.

Up next

The Senators are in Carolina to face the Hurricanes on Friday. The Ducks head to Toronto to meet the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2024.