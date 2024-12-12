OTTAWA — Drake Batherson received a text from his father just over two weeks ago telling him his next goal would be the 100th of his N-H-L career.

The Ottawa Senators forward tried not to think about it, but when he had a goal waived off last week, the 26-year-old couldn't help but wonder how long it would take to reach the milestone.

The wait was over Wednesday. Batherson won’t likely forget his milestone goal. It was the first of his three goals in a 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

During an Ottawa two-man advantage in the first period, Batherson fired a shot from shot below the faceoff dot. The puck disappeared under sprawling John Gibson and the Senators believed it had crossed the goal line. It took a lengthy review to confirm Batherson's 100th.

“Yeah, I had no idea,” Batherson said. “I kind of put my hands up trying to sell it. I couldn’t see anything and then Brady (Tkachuk) came right up to me and said he saw it go in.”

That was just the start of his night.

Batherson made it 3-0 with his second power-play goal of the night and completed the hat trick midway through the second for the first natural hat trick of his career.

He had an assist on Tkachuk's goal for a four-point night. Batherson had previously scored three goals in a one game Oct. 25, 2021.

On pace for a career-high 35 goals, Batherson has been a bright spot in Ottawa's inconsistent season

His teammates have praised his talent and were thrilled to see it rewarded.

"In my opinion, he’s one of the most underrated players in the league,” said Tim Stutzle. “He just does things so well, such a smart player.”

Batherson was on pace to surpass his last season's offensive output, which was a career-high 28 goals and 66 points.

Through 28 games, the winger has compiled 12 goals and 20 assists, which is an improvement over his 11 goals and 14 assists at this point last year.

“I think just the hardest thing in the NHL is trying to play consistent every night,” said Batherson. “And for me, it’s been a work in progress. It’s my seventh year now, and trying to crack on that and play a 200-foot game and I think when you’re playing good defensively it leads to some offensive opportunities, and seems to be going that way right now.”

Batherson’s hat trick was the headliner, but the Senators (13-13-2) killed off all five of their penalties and went 3-for-5 on the power play.

“That’s a pretty solid game,” said Ottawa head coach Travis Green. “I loved our start. I loved how we kept playing through the course of the game.”

Noah Gregor, a fourth line winger, opened the scoring for the Senators and the team seemed to feed off the momentum.

The Ducks (10-13-4) struggled right from the start and trailed 3-0 by the time they found their game legs.

"We just weren’t skating," admitted Anaheim coach Greg Cronin. “They were jumping from the opening faceoff. They won faceoff battles, they won edge battles, they won puck battles. It’s hard to compete when you’re behind the puck.”

Cutter Gauthier spoiled Linus Ullmark’s shutout bid with a goal late in the third period.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2024.