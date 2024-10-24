It appears Joseph Woll may make his season debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night as the team hosts the St. Louis Blues.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports there's "a decent chance" Woll is activated off injured reserve for the game.

Viewers in the Maple Leafs region can watch Blues vs. Maple Leafs LIVE on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Woll, who returned to practice last week, was ruled out of Toronto's season opener on Oct. 9 with a lower-body injury suffered in practice.

The 26-year-old netminder was set to take the starting role for Toronto this season after appearing in 25 games last season, posting a 12-11-1 record with a 2.95 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. He also played in three playoff games, winning two, before suffering an injury that kept him out of Game 7 of the Leafs’ first-round series loss to the Boston Bruins.

Woll carries a cap hit of $766,667 this season and signed a three-year, $11 million contract extension in the off-season. He was selected 62nd overall in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Leafs and has appeared in 36 games over three seasons with the team.

The Maple Leafs are 4-3-0 this season. Anthony Stolarz has started four games, posting a 3-2-0 record with a 1.83 GAA and .938 save percentage, while Dennis Hildeby is 1-1 with a 4.03 GAA and a .869 save percentage in two starts.