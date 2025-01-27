Team Canada is in search of a replacement for Alex Pietrangelo after the veteran Vegas Golden Knights defenceman withdrew from next month's 4 Nations Face-Off on Sunday.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports Canada will "take its time evaluating its options" and probably have just under two weeks to make their decision as the tournament begins Feb. 12 in Montreal.

LeBrun adds a right-shot defenceman is preferred with Los Angeles Kings blueliner Drew Doughty being a possibility if he can show he's healthy enough to play.

The 35-year-old Doughty hasn't played all season after suffering an ankle fracture in preseason play forcing him to have surgery. He had 15 goals and 35 assists over 82 games last season.

"Drew Doughty's imminent return looms large. He should be play his first game with Kings within next 3-5 games," LeBrun wrote on X. "If he can show he's up to speed in time for 4 Nations, has a real shot at being the guy. But we'll see."

Doughty is in the sixth season of an eight-year, $88 million contract, featuring an average annual value of $11 million.

A native of London, Ont., Doughty has spent his entire 17 year career with the Kings, recording 156 goals and 513 assists in 1,177 career games. A Norris Trophy winner in 2016, Doughty helped Los Angeles win Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014.

Doughty has also represented Canada on the international stage on multiple occasions, winning Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014 as well as capturing the World Cup in 2016.

The Golden Knights said Pietrangelo was pulling out to "tend to an ailment and prepare for the remainder of the regular season with Vegas."

The 35-year-old has played in 46 of Vegas' 49 games this season and logged 22:42 of ice time in their 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday. He has three goals and 22 assists for 25 points this season, his fifth with the Golden Knights after spending his first 12 NHL seasons with the St. Louis Blues.

The best-on-best tournament begins on Feb. 12 with Canada taking on Sweden at Bell Centre in Montreal. Canada then plays the United States on Feb. 15, also from Bell Centre, before travelling to TD Garden in Boston to battle Finland on Feb. 17.

The top two teams after round-robin play will square off in the championship game on Feb. 20 in Boston.