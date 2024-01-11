Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras and defenceman Pavel Mintyukov will both miss the foreseeable future after suffering injuries during Tuesday's win over the Nashville Predators.

Injury Update: Trevor Zegras suffered a broken ankle on Tuesday and will have surgery in the near future. He will be out approximately 6-8 weeks.



In the same game, Pavel Mintyukov suffered a separated shoulder and will be out approximately six weeks.https://t.co/dVPHlhrPSB — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 11, 2024

Zegras, 22, broke his left ankle in the opening period and will need to undergo surgery in the near future. This latest injury will keep him sidelined for the next 6-8 weeks. Zegras missed 20 games earlier this season due to another lower-body injury.

The American, selected ninth overall by the Ducks in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, has tallied four goals and three assists over 20 games with the Ducks in 2023-24, his fourth season with the organization.

Known for his proficiency of scoring "Michigan goals," Zegras has scored 53 goals and 93 assists over 200 career games with the Ducks.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported earlier this week that the Ducks are not shopping Zegras, but the team has explored interest in the star centre at various points.

The development comes after the Ducks traded fellow former first-round pick Jamie Drysdale to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday as part of their package for Cutter Gauthier. Zegras, 22, signed a three-year, $17.25 million contract as a restricted free agent in October, carrying a cap hit of $5.75 million.

"Many around the National Hockey League are wondering now what [general manager] Pat Verbeek and the Ducks might also have in store. Sources indicate that throughout varying points, there's at least been some level of interest that's been explored by the Ducks in dynamic forward Trevor Zegras. Now, for the record, he is not being shopped by Verbeek and the Ducks," Dreger said Tuesday on Insider Trading. "This is just part of going through the development of a young player who doesn't necessarily play a complete game, but the Anaheim Ducks continue to work on that aspect.

"So, it's something that we're going to keep an eye on. Perhaps coming to a head in the off-season."

Mintyukov, a 20-year-old rookie from Russia, suffered a separated shoulder and will be sidelined approximately six weeks.

Mintyukov has two goals and 17 assists over 40 games with the Ducks this season.