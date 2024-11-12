The Anaheim Ducks placed veteran goalie James Reimer on waivers on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The 36-year-old Canadian is in his first season with the Ducks and has posted a 4.5 goals-against average with a .864 save percentage over two appearances. He's signed to a one-year, $1 million contract.

Reimer is a veteran of 16 NHL seasons, posting a 2.89 goals against average over 503 career games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings and Ducks.

The native of Morweena, Man., was selected by the Leafs in the fourth round of the 2006 NHL Draft.

Defenceman Riley Stillman was also placed on waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 26-year-old has yet to play a game with the 'Canes this season and has four goals with 22 assists over 158 career games with the Panthers, Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks and Buffalo Sabres.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Matt Benning was assigned to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League after clearing waivers.

Benning has yet to appear in a game with Toronto since coming over from the Sharks in the Timothy Liljegren trade. He is signed to a cap hit of $1.25 million through next season.

Jets pick up Kahkonen

The Winnipeg Jets have claimed goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche, reports TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

He was with the Jets during the pre-season before being claimed off waivers by the Avalanche on Oct. 11.

Kahkonen was waived after appearing in only one game with the Avs this season at the NHL level. He's also played two games for the AHL's Colorado Eagles, recording a 2.57 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

The 28-year-old Finn is a veteran of six NHL seasons, also having spent time with the Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils. He owns a career record of 49-68-15 with a 3.34 GAA and .898 save percentage.