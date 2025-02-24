Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for Sunday's hit on Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen.

The incident occurred late in the second period when Zegras committed a late, high hit on Rasmussen after Rasmussen had already cleared the puck away.

Zegras was not penalized on the play.

The 23-year-old American centre has seven goals and nine assists over 34 games with the Ducks this season, his fifth with the franchise.

Rasmussen, 25, has nine goals and seven assists over 56 games in 2024-25 with the Red Wings.