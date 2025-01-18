WINNIPEG — Dustin Wolf made 38 saves and Blake Coleman scored once and had two assists to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Matt Coronato and Andrei Kuzmenko, on the power play, also scored for the Flames (22-16-7). Coleman recorded an empty-net goal with 1:05 left.

The victory snapped Calgary’s two-game losing skid and helped it end a four-game road trip on a winning note (2-2-0). The Flames are also 4-2-0 in their last six games.

Adam Lowry scored for the Jets (31-13-3), who halted a three-game winning streak and a five-game point run (4-0-1).

Eric Comrie made 19 stops for Winnipeg, which finished its season-long, eight-game homestand with a 4-2-2 record.

Comrie has lost his last eight starts (0-7-1). The Jets have only scored 12 goals during his streak.

Coronato one-timed a shot over the stick side of Comrie to make it 1-0 at 13:32 of the first period.

Kuzmenko's second goal of the season was a low shot on the power play at 15:14 of the second frame.

Lowry made it 2-1 when his shot through traffic beat Wolf at 2:15 of the third.

Jets defenceman Colin Miller picked up the assist. He missed the past five games after suffering a fractured larynx when a deflected puck hit him in the throat.

Coleman appeared to give Calgary a 3-1 lead, but his shot at 6:16 of the third period hit both posts and slid between them without crossing the goal line.

He then tallied the empty-netter at 18:55.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: Winnipeg looked in control in the first period, taking advantage of Calgary giveaways but couldn't beat Wolf. The goalie also stopped some tough shots in the second and third frames.

Flames: Wolf’s teammates benefited from his strong play, especially in the first when the Jets had seven high-danger shots to Calgary’s one and outshot the visitors 12-6.

KEY MOMENT

The Jets got their second power play of the game early in the third period and down 2-1, but Wolf turned aside three shots and Rasmus Andersson — playing in his 500th NHL career game — got in front of another one.

KEY STAT

The Flames are now 13-1-1 when leading after two periods, while the Jets are 1-7-1 when trailing after the second.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Jets: Visit the Utah Hockey Club on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2025.