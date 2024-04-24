Dylan Holloway and Zach Hyman found the net for the Edmonton Oilers as they battled back to tie the Los Angeles Kings 3-3 after the second period of Game 2 on Wednesday.

The Oilers lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.

Holloway collected a pass from Sam Carrick and fired it home to cut the Oilers’ deficit to one at the 7:51 mark of the period.

Hyman got the Oilers back to even at 10:33 of the frame, snapping the puck into the net from the faceoff dot on the power play. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid were credited with assists on the tying goal.

In the first period, Adrian Kempe got the Kings on the board at the 3:19 mark, with Kings captain Anze Kopitar picking up the lone assist on the ice breaking goal.

The 27-year-old doubled the Kings’ advantage at 14:57, tipping a Kopitar pass into the Oilers’ net to make the score 2-0.

Kulak got the Oilers into the game at the 17:33 mark of the first, firing the puck past Cam Talbot to cut the lead to 2-1.

Doughty responded 29 seconds later, scoring on the breakaway pass from Viktor Arvidsson to restore a two-goal lead for the Kings, which they carried into the end of the opening period.

The Oilers took Game 1, 7-4 on the strength of a hat trick from Hyman and five assists from McDavid, Monday on home ice.