Dylan Larkin has given the United States a 2-1 lead over Canada heading into the third period on Saturday night.

Larkin scored at the 13:33 mark of the second period, making the Canadians pay for an offensive zone give away.

Sidney Crosby attempted a cross ice pass to Sam Bennett on the left wing, but had it picked off by American forward Matt Boldy, who fired the puck up the ice to Larkin.

The Detroit Red Wings speedster raced into the Canadian zone before rifling a snap shot past Jordan Binnington for his first point of the tournament and the 2-1 lead.

Connor McDavid had Canada’s best chance of the period, skating deep into the offensive zone before passing up on a shot attempt just a couple feet away from Connor Hellebuyck’s crease.

The pass was intended for Sam Reinhart, but the two were unable to connect.

Through 40 minutes of play, Hellebuyck has allowed one goal on 18 shots, while Binnington has been beaten twice on 18 attempts.