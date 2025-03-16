SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Samberg scored 1:47 into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets rallied from two goals down to beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Sunday night.

Cole Perfetti had a goal and an assist, and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg and Vladislav Namestnikov had two assists. Eric Comrie had 14 saves for the win.

Comrie left the game after he was run into early in the first period. Connor Hellebuyck came on and played 10:10 while stopping five of the six shots he faced before Comrie returned.

Jani Nyman and Michael Eyssimont scored for Seattle, and Joey Daccord finished with 23 saves.

In the extra period, Perfetti skated wide around the right side and drove toward the net before passing across the crease to Samberg, who beat Daccord on the blocker side.

Nyman scored a power-play goal just short of the midpoint of the first period, and Eyssimont pushed the Kraken's lead to 2-0 with 4:37 remaining in the period.

Perfetti got the Jets on the scoreboard with 17 seconds to go in the first, and Connor tied it 2-2 with his 36th goal of the season with 8:18 remaining in the second.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: Winnipeg won for the fifth time in six games and moved two points ahead of idle Washington for the most points in the league.

Kraken: Seattle fell to 4-5-1 in its last 10 games to fall 10 points out of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

KEY MOMENT

With the Kraken leading 2-1 in the second period, Seattle defenceman Ryker Evans, who already had an assist in the game, had his shot from the point blocked by the Jets' Morgan Barron. Barron sent the puck ahead to Connor, who skated in alone on Daccord and put a forehand shot in for the tying goal.

KEY STAT

Winnipeg finished with a 37-21 advantage on hits.

UP NEXT

Jets: Visit the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

Kraken: Visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

