VANCOUVER — Dylan Holloway scored a minute and 40 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues held on for a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

Robert Thomas had a goal and two assists for the Blues (14-13-2) in regulation, while Zack Bolduc and Jordan Kyrou also scored. Joel Hofer stopped 22 of the 25 shots he faced.

The Canucks (14-8-5) got a goal and an assist from Elias Pettersson, while Dakota Joshua and Jake DeBrusk both scored. Brock Boeser and Conor Garland each contributed a pair of assists.

Thatcher Demko made 21 saves in his first start since suffering a knee injury at the beginning of Vancouver’s playoff run on April 21.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: With Demko back in the lineup, Vancouver came closer to icing its full lineup for the first time this season. The team is still missing defenceman Derek Forbort (lower body) and star centre J.T. Miller, who remains on indefinite leave for a personal issue, but joined his teammates for the morning skate on Tuesday.

Blues: Holloway continues to be an offensive boon for St. Louis. The centre — acquired by the Blues via an offer sheet last summer — also contributed an assist on Bolduc's goal and extended his points streak to seven games with six goals and five assists across the stretch.

KEY MOMENT

St. Louis was down a man when Thomas picked a bobbled puck up in the neutral zone and streaked up the ice on the breakaway. His shot sailed past Demko stick side to put the Blues up 2-1 at the 17:30 mark of the first period. It was St. Louis' first short-handed goal of the season.

KEY STAT

The Canucks have points in five of their last six contests.

UP NEXT

Blues: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Canucks: Continue a six-game homestand against the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2024.