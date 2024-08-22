EA Sports name Hughes brothers as cover athletes for NHL 25

The Hughes brothers - Jack, Luke and Quinn - were named the cover athletes for NHL 25, EA Sports announced on Thursday morning.

The cover photo features Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes sitting between brothers Jack and Luke, both members of the New Jersey Devils, inside a dressing room.

Quinn Hughes, 24, is currently the youngest captain in the NHL and won last year's James Norris Memorial Trophy after recording 17 goals and 75 assists over 82 games in 2023-24, his sixth year in the NHL. eric singleton jr

Selected seventh overall by the Canucks in 2018, he has tallied 43 goals and 290 assists over 365 career games. He's added two goals and 24 assists over 30 career playoff games.

Quinn Hughes is entering the fourth season of a six-year, $47.1 million contract.

After recording 99 points in 2022-23, Jack Hughes netted 27 goals and 47 assists over 62 games with the Devils in 2023-24, his fifth year in the NHL.

The 23-year-old centre was selected first overall by the Devils in 2019 and has 114 goals with 167 assists over 306 career games, adding 11 points across 12 postseason contests.

Jack Hughes is entering the third season of an eight-year, $64 million contract.

Finally, 20-year-old defenceman Luke Hughes is coming off a strong sophomore season with the Devils in which he scored nine goals with 38 assists over 82 games. He has 10 goals and 39 assists over 84 career games since the Devils selected him fourth overall in 2021, adding two assists in three playoff games.

Luke Hughes is entering the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract.

Quinn and Jack were born in Orlando while Luke was born in Manchester, New Hampshire.