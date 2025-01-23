Early Trading: Could we see Jonathan Toews back this season?

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun joins Gino Reda to discuss the speculation of Jonathan Toews' comeback and if the Jets are interested in their hometown player, the Capitals' hope of signing Logan Thompson to an extension, the mutual desire from the Canucks and goaltender Kevin Lankinen to stick together and more.

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff says the team would love to have veteran Jonathan Toews. This sounds like a perfect match, but is it too much to ask for?

Jonathan Toews Chicago BlackhawksLeBrun: It might be a perfect match but for next year, Gino. My understanding of the situation is that Jonathan Toews is not planning a comeback for this season. This is very much about seeing if he is up to coming back to the NHL next year.

But the Jets angle is absolutely real. Kevin Cheveldayoff told media members in Winnipeg this week that the Jets would have interest in their hometown player, but the reality is that interest is mutual. I think Jonathan Toews would absolutely see that as a potential fit but it won't be this season the way things sound right now.

Other teams have also reached out to Toews' camp, led by agent Pat Brisson, just to see what was going on after Toews gave that interview with GQ magazine during the holidays, announcing that he might come back.

Right now the idea is to try to come back for next season.

Logan Thompson has the third-lowest goals-against average and save percentage in the league right now. The bad news for the Capitals is that he's a pending UFA and he needs a new deal that's going to come with a huge raise.

Logan Thompson Washington CapitalsLeBrun: Such a fascinating situation, Gino. Logan Thompson is right there battling Connor Hellebuyck for goals saved above expected. He has been absolutely money for the Washington Capitals and what timing with Thompson coming off a three-year deal that paid him the league minimum, under $800K, a deal that he signed with Vegas when he was still trying to find his sea legs in the NHL

It is time for him to cash in.

What's been interesting for the Capitals is that both their goalies are pending UFA's. Charlie Lindgren, who had that great breakout year last year, is also a pending UFA. There have been talks with both goalies and the agents for both goalies. The Caps have been treading carefully on this for the past couple of months because they were worried about signing one in front of the other and whether that could disrupt chemistry.

Top-four defenceman Jakob Chychrun is also a pending UFA. That's been an important file for the Caps as well. Lots to juggle. What I can tell you is that, of late, certainly there have been talks with Logan Thompson and his agent, Allain Roy, and the Caps. I think there's some urgency there. I think the Caps would like to get something done, if all goes well, before the 4 Nations break next month.

Obviously no guarantees of that and at the end of the day, what will it cost to extend Logan Thompson? We just had a contract recently in Mackenzie Blackwood in Colorado. He was a pending UFA and signed for five years at $5.25M per year. Of course Joey Daccord signed 5x$5M earlier this season in Seattle.

Those are some contracts that are absolutely relevant in the Logan Thompson conversation and it may be that Thompson comes out past those two contracts. We'll see but it's a really important situation for Washington.

Kevin Lankinen Vancouver CanucksLeBrun: Where would the Canucks be without him? I know there's been a lot of drama and turmoil but they still have a shot at making the playoffs. They probably wouldn't if it wasn't for signing Kevin Lankinen at a one-year deal for $875K on Sept. 21.

Honestly one of the best signings of the year by Patrik Allvin, the general manager. What's happening is that both sides have expressed a mutual desire to extend the relationship past this year and that's pretty much where it's at. There haven't been serious contract talks yet. I think certainly from Lankinen's side, represented by agent Todd Diamond, maybe the idea of knowing for sure where the salary cap is headed, we're waiting for the NHL and NHLPA through CBA talks to confirm that at some point over the next few months. I do think there's a mutual desire for both sides to continue the relationship.

Of course he's due for a raise and all these new contract that keep coming out are affecting the goalie market. I just don't know that Kevin Lankinen can be had for less than $4 million per year so let's see where that goes.

Keep in mind that Thatcher Demko makes $5 million per year.