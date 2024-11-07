TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston joins host Gino Reda and has the latest on injured Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews , including how long the superstar could be sidelined and the level of concern in Nashville with the team's poor start.

When Auston Matthews missed Tuesday's game, Craig Berube said no big deal, just an upper body injury. Just needs a little rest. But when he missed practice again this morning, the concern level just ratcheted up. To talk to that, here's insider Chris Johnston. Chris, is this more serious than first thought? What's the timeline on Matthews? What are you hearing about him missing time now?

Chris Johnston: Well, look, I understand the level of concern given how important Auston Matthews is to the Maple Leafs. But what I would say to you is don't hit the alarm bells too loudly. At least not yet. And really, this has all been part of the plan for Matthews since he missed Tuesday's game - was they just wanted to take it day-by-day, give his body a chance to rest from this injury that he's been managing really back to to training camp to a certain degree. And, give him a chance to to use this week to get the rest. Now the schedule doesn't work in the Leafs favour. I wouldn't expect Matthews to play Friday when the Leafs host Detroit. They have another game Saturday against Montreal - still potentially a chance he gets into that one, but that will be determined on Friday whether he is able to return to Scotiabank Arena. Maybe get on the ice and really just see where his body is at at that point in time.

Do we have any understanding of the specific nature of the injury? Is this something that prevents him from even skating? We know it's an upper-body injury. Sometimes when it's upper body, you can actually go out and skate and stay in game shape so that when you heal, you're ready to step right back in. Do we know what his plans are in terms of getting back in?

Johnston: Well, obviously he's not going to want to take too long off the ice. And that's part of, sort of, what I'll term the cost-benefit analysis of this break in general. What I can tell you is what it isn't - and that's a wrist injury, which is something he's dealt with in the past and obviously is a good piece of news given how important his shot is to his game. But, I think it's something that obviously benefits from that rest and not skating. But, I don't think it's going to be too long of an absence. And, as I said, I still think it's at least possible we see him Saturday. If not, then we look to Tuesday against Ottawa.

Speaking of a level of concerns, what's the level of concern right now surrounding the Predators? Nashville spent a fortune in the off-season. Stamkos. Marchessault, Theodore. Now just four wins in their first 13 games, Barry Trotz is running out of patience. Let me give you this quote, he said: 'I'm trying to do some things right now - will be limited because of contracts. If we don't get it going, then I'm going to start our rebuild plan." Those are big words. What are you expecting out of Nashville right now?

Johnston: They're big words, for sure. And, I think they reflect the urgency of the situation, how frustrated the organization is with this start. But I don't think that Barry Trotz meant the literal rebuild word with with those comments. It's not as though everybody is going to be traded off the roster and they're going to strip it down to the studs. What it is a reflection of, though, is an acknowledgment that things are going to have to change if they don't start getting victories. And, I think, first and foremost, that's actually maybe adding a player to this Predators roster. It hasn't worked so far with the forward mix in particular. Nashville has not scored a lot at five-on-five to start this year. Obviously, they spent a lot of money on Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault. They feel that they could use another centerman up there to to maybe make the mix of the wingers they have blend a little bit better. So, Barry Trotz, first of all, is on the lookout to try to see if he can add someone. If that doesn't happen, if they don't start winning games, I suppose we'll be starting to talk about players they might be looking to sell. But that's not on the immediate horizon here. And, another point important point for the Preds is they've played most of their games so far at home. I think they're looking forward to getting on the road and seeing if they can maybe find a little bit of that, the gelling they need because obviously no one expected this kind of start for them right at the bottom of the NHL standings after being one of the teams we celebrated as a winner on July 1st.