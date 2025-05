Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman went to the locker room after taking a hit from Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment in the first period of Game 4 on Tuesday.

Hyman dopped his stick immediately and he favoured his right arm/shoulder as he immediately skated to the team dressing room.

The score was tied 0-0 at the time of the injury.

The 32-year-old has five goals and 11 points in 14 playofff games this season.