Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is back on the ice Tuesday after leaving Sunday's practice session early.

On Sunday, McDavid spoke with the training staff before departing practice early and did not return. Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said after Sunday's practice that McDavid would be ready to play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday.

McDavid leads all skaters in the playoffs with 26 points. In the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars, he had three goals and nine points, including two goals in Game 5 as the Oilers defeated the Stars 6-3 to advance to the Final for the second straight year against the Florida Panthers.

The 28-year-old had 26 goals and 100 points in 67 games during the regular season.

Brown a GTD for Game 1

Connor Brown was absent from practice due to illness is a game-time decision in Game 1 Wednesday night, head coach Kris Knoblauch said after the skate.

Brown skated in three games against Dallas but was ruled out of the final two games of the series after suffering an undisclosed injury in Game 3.

He played in all 82 games during the regular season, scoring 13 goals with 30 points.