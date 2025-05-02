The Edmonton Oilers lead the Los Angeles Kings 5-3 after two periods in Game 6 of their first round series on Thursday night.

Edmonton has a 3-2 series advantage over Los Angeles and a victory would allow them to eliminate the Kings for a fourth-straight season.

The Oilers came out of the first period with a one-goal lead after a chaotic offensive display that saw four goals scored in 5:55 between the two teams.

Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman recording goals for the Oilers in the first frame while Quinton Byfield and Brandt Clarke tallied for the Kings.

The Kings had an opportunity to tie the game just over a minute into the second period when Warren Foegele walked in alone on Oilers netminder Calvin Pickard but was denied.

Pickard continued to hold the line, denying Trevor Moore on a 2-on-1 to maintain his team's one-goal lead halfway through the frame.

The Oilers added to their lead with five minutes remaining in the period when Darnell Nurse's shot in the slot beat Kings' goalie Darcy Kuemper to put his team up two.

Trent Frederic poured on the offense less than two minutes later, jamming the puck past Kuemper to give the Oilers a 5-2 lead.

The Kings were not ready to lie down heading into the second intermission as Jordan Spence's one-timer beat Pickard to bring the Kings back within two goals with less than two minutes remaining in the period.

Edmonton outshot Los Angeles 8-5 in the period and continue to outshoot the Kings 22-15 in the game. There were no penalties in the second period.

If the Oilers come out with the victory, they will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round after they defeated the Minnesota Wild in six games on Thursday.