The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Ronnie Attard from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenceman Ben Gleason, the team announced on Monday.

Attard, 25, has played 29 games in the NHL over the past three seasons, scoring two goals and adding four assists. He was originally selected 72nd overall by the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Gleason, 26, has not played in the NHL since the 2018-19 season when he suited up in four games with the Dallas Stars. He recorded one assist.