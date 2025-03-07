The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Jake Walman from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Carl Berglund and a 2026 first-round pick, it was annoucned early Friday morning.

Walman, 29, has scored six goals and 26 assists for a career-high 32 points in 50 games for San Jose this season.

The Toronto native is in the second-year of a three-year, $10.2 million deal that carries an AAV of $3.4 million.

More to come.