The Edmonton Oilers have acquired prospect defenceman Paul Fischer and a 2028 third-round pick from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations.

The trade was announced at the same time the Blues confirmed the Oilers would not be matching their offer sheets on to defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway.

Edmonton received a 2025 second-round pick as compensation for Broberg and a 2025 third-rounder for Holloway. Broberg signed a two-year offer from the Blues at $4,580,917 per season, while Dylan Holloway's offer was at $2,290,457 per year.

Fischer, 19, was selected in the fifth round (138th overall) in 2023 by the Blues and is unsigned. He is set to return for his second NCAA season with Notre Dame.

As a rookie, he scored two goals with 16 points in 34 games.